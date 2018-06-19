Junior golfers tee off in Cromwell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROMWELL —- The tour professionals don’t tee off until Thursday so junior golfers took the tees on Tuesday.

It was the fifth year of the Eversource PGA Tour player experience for junior golfers. Kids are selected — not just for their golf talent — but for their writing ability as well.

40 junior golfers were selected to play a few holes with tour pros after submitting essays on what the game of golf means to them.

“My essay was about how I love golf and how I got into it,” said nine-year-old Brennan Meyers from Kensington.

Meyers joined PGA tour rookies Nick Hardy and Dylan Meyer as well as veteran Padraig Harrington on the First Tee of Connecticut’s course.

“It wasn’t too long ago I was like them, I’m just out of college and I’m lucky to be here as well,” said Hardy, a recent University of Illinois graduate.

"It’s so much fun seeing what life is like for these tour pros,” said Libby Dunn, an 8th grader to be from Berlin.