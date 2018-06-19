× Life Star responding to serious motorcycle crash on Route 85 in Bolton

BOLTON — State police have responded to the area of Route 85 near Lyman Road for a serious motorcycle crash this afternoon.

State police said the call came in at 3:54 p.m. for an emergency response to a motorcycle vs. car crash. Medics on the scene determined that a victim was suffering from significant injuries.

One patient was taken to the hospital via Life Star. State police said Route 85 near Lyman Road will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

