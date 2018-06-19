Man wanted for alleged burglary to three businesses in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — Police are looking for a man who they said burglarized three businesses Tuesday morning.

Middletown police said the burglaries took place after midnight and before 7 a.m., at Citgo at 237 South Main Street, Los Primos at 656 Main Street and Citgo at 578 Main Street.

“The suspect forced entry through the front door of all three establishments,” police said in a release. “Cash and cigarettes were taken.”

Police said video surveillance of the businesses showed that one suspect may be responsible.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect or the burglaries is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department at 860-638-4000.