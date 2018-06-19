× MGM Springfield to host final hiring event before opening; hundreds of jobs available

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — MGM Springfield will hosts its final pre-opening hiring event to public on Sunday, June 24.

MGM says no reservations are necessary to attend the event and hundreds of job interviews and job offers will be made on the spot.

The event will be held at the MassMutual Center located at 1277 Main Street in Springfield, Mass. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 24.

Attendees are encouraged to bring resumes and photo identification.

Job seekers are encouraged to apply online for positions they are interested in before attending the event.

“Job seekers will be able to meet with managers and directors from all MGM Springfield departments and explore the variety of positions still available at MGM Springfield,” MGM said in a release. “Recruiters will be on hand to interview for career opportunities in: security, restaurant operations, culinary, stewarding, facility maintenance, slot operations, casino marketing, cage & credit operations, hotel operations, valet, environmental services, spa & salon, retail and warehouse.”

Jason Randall, MGM Springfield’s Director of Human Resources, said, “We are excited to host our last large-scale hiring event. Our employee recruitment efforts have been very successful. We’ve already extended job offers to more than 2,000 people as we continue to assemble an incredible grand-opening team. I encourage anyone still interested in a career with MGM to join us on Sunday.”

MGM says the resort will offer a comprehensive package of pay and benefits with average salaries of more than $40,000. The majority of MGM Springfield’s jobs will be full-time positions with benefits.