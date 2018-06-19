New Haven officers’ dramatic East Rock rescue caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN - Two New Haven police officers, who went through the police academy together and were partners for their first three years on the job, won't soon forget the results their teamwork produced when they were reunited two weeks ago.

On June 5, a distraught, 25-year-old woman, with relationship issues and serious health concerns, said, in a Facebook live post, she was going to end it all by leaping off of a 400 foot cliff, at East Rock Park. However, Officers Douglas Pearse and Brian Jackson said not today.

"Sweetie, look at my arm," Officer Pearse could be seen and heard saying on body camera video to the woman, who was perilously close to the edge.

But, then Pearse and Jackson had their hearts skip a beat.

"She got to the ledge and bent her knees," Jackson said. "We both pleaded to her not to do it."

They thought she was going to leap. But, they quickly learned their dialogue with her had paid off.

"Come on. Come on," Pearse can be heard saying a the woman grabbed his extended hand. "We can do this. Let’s all do this together."

She was on a ledge some 4 feet lower than the officers, who were laying down and stretching toward her. "I’m not a bad person," the weeping woman can be heard telling the officers.

And, the officers continued their encouraging approach as they secured her.

"it’s not gonna change anything," she said, as she cried.

"It is going to change," Pearse insisted.

"You don’t understand my life," the woman continued.

The important thing to the officers: she has life. And that is due in large part thanks to two officers, who joined the force together six and a half years ago.

"When you’re able to effectively do your job, where you’re saving somebody’s life and they have a second chance, it’s no better feeling," said Pearse during an interview at New Haven Police headquarters Tuesday morning.

"You are going to keep making good decisions," Pearse said to the woman, as she was pulled up to saffety. "You’re going to change. You’re going to give your son a good life, OK?. Do you understand me?"

Officer Jackson credits a crisis intervention course that he says he once took at UConn for helping to bring this young woman to safety.