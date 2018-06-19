× New Haven police investigate home invasion, stabbing

NEW HAVEN — Police say they are on the look out for an ex-boyfriend who stabbed a woman while her baby was in the room.

Police say the domestic assault call directed them to the 700 block of Dixwell Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound to her torso. She said he was stabbed by her ex-boyfriend. She, and her current boyfriend were in a bedroom when they heard a noise from the living room. The boyfriend went to investigate, and saw the ex making his was inside through the window.

The boyfriend rushed back to the bedroom and locked the door. The victim said that her ex armed himself with a kitchen knife, kicked in the bedroom door, and stabbed her.

The victim’s boyfriend grabbed his pants, and took off through the back door. The suspect eventually left in a black colored, four-door Toyota sedan.

Officers found the six-month old child in the bedroom unharmed, and police found a knife on the bed and blood in the corner of the room.

Police are looking for the 23-year-old suspect from Bridgeport. Police say when caught, he will be likely charged with home invasion, assault, risk of injury to a minor, breach of peace, and criminal mischief.