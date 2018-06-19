× New Haven police officers resign over false background checks

NEW HAVEN — Connecticut police say two officers have resigned over falsifying information about officer candidates.

Officer David Hartman said Tuesday New Haven officers Leah Russo and Kristian Ramirez were removed from their positions in a unit that investigates officer applicants and later resigned.

Hartman says the false information was discovered by the candidates themselves May 15 after they reviewed their background reports before they were presented to the Board of Police Commissioners.

Hartman says an internal audit later confirmed the false information. He did not detail what the reports said.

The New Haven Police Academy class that was scheduled to start June 25 has been postponed for about a month until an internal investigation is complete.

Hartman says it is unlikely that the officers influenced the candidacy of an applicant or finalist. Attorneys for both former officers could not be immediately identified.