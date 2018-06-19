× State Police: Mass. man, 2 juveniles arrested following purse snatching in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — State Police arrested one adult and two juveniles after commuter lot purse snatching Monday evening.

Around 7:40 p.m., officers from Troop H-Hartford responded to Route 9, exit 30 to a New Britain commuter lot after a woman said her purse was forcibly stolen. She described the suspects as three Hispanics males.

Shortly after talking with the woman, New Britain Police found and detained three Hispanic males that fit the description.

“Through the course of the investigation, the victim and witnesses identified the three males as the ones that stole the victim’s purse. All three males were then taken into custody,” said Connecticut State Police in a Facebook post.

Police said 21-year-old Adrien Gonzalez of Bedford, MA was charged with larceny 6th degree, robbery second degree, interfering with an officer/resisting arrest and breach of peace second degree. He is held on a $50,000.00 bond. He was scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on June 18, 2018.

The two juveniles were also taken into custody

“One was charged with Larceny 6th Degree, Robbery 2nd Degree and Breach of Peace 2nd Degree,” said Connecticut State Police. “The second juvenile was charged with Larceny 6th Degree, Robbery 2nd Degree, Interfering with an Officer/resisting Arrest and Breach of Peace 2nd Degree. Both juveniles were held and transported to Juvenile Detention Center in Hartford until their court dates at New Britain Juvenile Court.”