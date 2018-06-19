× Windsor Locks man killed following motorcycle crash on Route 85 in Bolton

BOLTON — State police said one person was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon on Route 85 near Lyman Road.

State police said 51-year-old Joel Koller, was riding his motorcycle when he collided into another car. State police said Koller’s bike wasn’t able to stop, resulting into the collision.

State police said Koller was transported to Manchester hospital via Life tar, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other car did not suffer any injuries, according to state police.