Woman rescued from Candlewood Lake in New Fairfield; Man charged

NEW FAIRFIELD — DEEP said one person was arrested Tuesday in connection to an incident involving a woman who was rescued from Candlewood Lake.

DEEP said around 2:15 p.m., officials were dispatched to Candlewood Lake to assist in searching for a missing person in the water.

“Upon arrival, one female victim was rescued from the water by a Good Samaritan vessel,” DEEP said in a release. “The female victim was transported to Danbury Hospital for serious physical injuries.”

DEEP said during an investigation, State EnCon Police identified an evading vessel that left the scene.

The operator Gary Morrone, 65, of Oakville, was arrested and charged with reckless operation of vessel in the first degree, failure to help collision victim, and failure to immediately notify law enforcement of injury.

Morrone was released on a $10,000 dollar bond and is scheduled to appear in Danbuy court July 3.

No other details were released.