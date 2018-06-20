× 2 arrests made in fatal Stratford crash

STRATFORD — Police arrested two suspects in connection with a high speed fatal crash in April.

, 29, was charged with illegal racing, operating with unsafe tires, negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, operating an unregistered car, misuse of plates, operating without a license, operating without insurance, interfering with an Officer, reckless endangerment first degree, misconduct with a motor vehicle, manslaughter second degree with a motor vehicle, and operating under the influence. He was held on $100,000 bond.

Aaron Perkins, 23 , was charged with interfering with an officer, misuse of plates, operating an unregistered car and illegal racing. He was released on $2,000 bond.

Police said Patterson and Perkins were racing on Lordship Blvd. near Access Rd. “Patterson was traveling at a high rate of speed, failed to negotiate a turn in the roadway and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle went off of the roadway, struck a tree and came to rest near the marsh. His passenger, Dawaan Edwards, died on scene from injuries sustained in this crash. Patterson and Perkins gave statements to Detectives that a non contact vehicle was involved in this incident and caused the crash. Through the examination of evidence on scene and video surveillance nearby, Detectives determined there was no other vehicle in the area at the time of this crash.”