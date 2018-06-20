Homeland Security drafts plan to end family separation

Posted 11:15 AM, June 20, 2018, by , Updated at 12:36PM, June 20, 2018

Immigrants wait to head to a nearby Catholic Charities relief center after being dropped off at a bus station shortly after release from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. - "Catch and release" is a protocol under which people detained by US authorities as unlawful immigrants can be released while they wait for a hearing. (Photo by Loren ELLIOTT / AFP) (Photo credit should read LOREN ELLIOTT/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON DC — President Donald Trump tweeted earlier Wednesday he wants to work on keeping families together and improving security at the border.

The White House is trying to make the effort of having children be able to stay with their parents if they are caught crossing the border illegally.

Earlier this week, there has been an nationwide outcry and political issue for the Republican party. President Trump is now considering to have families stay together for a period of time in a detention.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is drafting an executive action for President Donald Trump that would make this possible. But Nielsen is on her way to the White House to discuss the issue with the president’s team, according to one of the people.

The person says the secretary believes there is little certainty that Congress will act to fix the separation issue and is trying to find a solution. The order would ask the Department of Defense to help house the detained families.

 

Related stories