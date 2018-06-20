× Homeland Security drafts plan to end family separation

WASHINGTON DC — President Donald Trump tweeted earlier Wednesday he wants to work on keeping families together and improving security at the border.

The White House is trying to make the effort of having children be able to stay with their parents if they are caught crossing the border illegally.

Earlier this week, there has been an nationwide outcry and political issue for the Republican party. President Trump is now considering to have families stay together for a period of time in a detention.

It’s the Democrats fault, they won’t give us the votes needed to pass good immigration legislation. They want open borders, which breeds horrible crime. Republicans want security. But I am working on something – it never ends! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2018

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is drafting an executive action for President Donald Trump that would make this possible. But Nielsen is on her way to the White House to discuss the issue with the president’s team, according to one of the people.

The person says the secretary believes there is little certainty that Congress will act to fix the separation issue and is trying to find a solution. The order would ask the Department of Defense to help house the detained families.