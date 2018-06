Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MYSTIC -- Connecticut can now boast they have the best baker in America!

Adam Young from Mystic's "Sift Bake Shop" won the Food Network reality competition with a multi-tiered chocolate, peanut butter creation!

He has been featured several times here on FOX61!

Adam competed against eight other world-class bakes to win a $25,000 prize! congratulations, Adam!