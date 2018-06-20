Blumenthal calls for an end to the Trump Administration’s detention policies for immigrant children, families

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will join fellow Senate Democrats on the Senate floor to call for an end to the Trump Administration’s detention policies for immigrant children and families.

Earlier today on the Senate floor, Blumenthal issued a sharp rebuke of President Trump’s proposal to indefinitely and indiscriminately imprison immigrant children and families.

“Ending family separation would be a welcome and humane step, but the solution cannot be the immoral and unlawful detention and imprisonment of children. Family separation cannot be replaced by family incarceration and imprisonment,” Blumenthal said.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday reversed his debunked argument that he had no authority to stop separations of undocumented immigrant families at the border, signing an executive order to keep parents and kids together.

Blumenthal said imprisoning children and families is still inhumane and ineffective law enforcement.

“President Trump’s current policies as articulated in this executive order will put children behind bars indefinitely and indiscriminately, and that is intolerable in a free and democratic society,” said Blumenthal. “Children will experience many of the same lasting trauma that they do now in the current situation, and the world will continue to watch the spectacle of the American government locking up innocent children and throwing away the key.”

Blumenthal added, “Locking up innocent children indiscriminately and indefinitely is a betrayal of American values. Much like the policy of family separation, this new policy of indefinite and indiscriminate family imprisonment harkens back to the worst days of our country’s history. Japanese children were imprisoned with their parents, a decision judged harshly. And so will history judge us harshly if we permit inhumane and immoral policy to be carried out without our protest and opposition.”