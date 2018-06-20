× East Windsor Deputy Selectman accused of assaulting elderly man

EAST WINDSOR — A deputy selectman for the town of East Windosr was arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly man.

The East Windsor Police Department said they received a call from an elderly male reporting that he had been assaulted by Steve Dearborn of East Windsor, a Deputy Selectman for the Town.

Police said an investigation determined that an assault had occurred.

Police said Dearborn was interviewed and taken into custody and transported to the police department for booking.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and was given a court date of July 3.