Five arrested after beating, mugging a pedestrian in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE — Five suspects were arrested Wednesday after allegedly beating and mugging a pedestrian earlier this week.

Police say a Woodbridge resident was walking along Litchfield Turnpike, in the area of Raymond Road, at about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday as a slow-moving vehicle approached her from behind.

Three female suspects exited the car and assaulted the woman, stealing her purse and personal items, before jumping back in and fleeing the scene.

The victim then contacted Woodbridge police and provided officers with a description of the suspects and get-away vehicle.

Using the visual description and license plate number as leads, investigating officers were able to quickly locate the suspect vehicle and initiate a traffic stop. Officers recovered the victim’s stolen property and arrested the five women present in the vehicle.

Satin Tyson, 34, of Ansonia, Jasmine Lewis, 18, of Waterbury, Lacorya Smith, 27, of Ansonia, Savannah Cole, 21, of Ansonia and Joselyn Estrella-Lopez, 19, of Ansonia were all charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree assault, conspiracy to commit assault and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Cole posted a $20,000 bond, while Lewis, Lopez and Smith were released on a promise to appear. They will be arraigned at New Haven Superior Court on June 28.

Tyson was unable to post her $10,000 bond and was transported to court for arraignment on Wednesday.