The FOX61 crew was at the Travelers Championship Wednesday morning and came in second in the celebrity mini golf tournament which raised money for local charities.
FOX61 at Travelers Championship
-
Jordan Spieth commits to 2018 Travelers Championship
-
Watch Sky61 video of the Travelers Championship course
-
Travelers announces lineup for Celebrity Pro- Am
-
Police investigating after car crashes onto sidewalk in West Hartford
-
Woman extracted after car crashes into house in Berlin
-
-
At least 8 officers injured in SWAT standoff & explosion in North Haven
-
Travelers Championship announces 2018 player field
-
SHARE61: Storm photos and videos
-
Bubba Watson commits to Travelers Championship
-
Reliving Jordan Spieth’s winning chip-in at last year’s Travelers Tournament
-
-
Several injured after school bus overturns on the ramp of NJ Turnpike
-
Car crashes into laundromat in Hartford
-
Full list of 2018 FOX61 Student News winners