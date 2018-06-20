Help support Connecticut’s military members and their families on Saturday, July 21st

Connecticut auto dealers are stepping up for the second year to help raise donations for Connecticut’s military members and their families.

The second annual Cookout for the Troops, presented by the Connecticut Automotive Retailers Association (CARA), FOX61 Expect More Hope and Full Power Radio Group (including Radio 104.1 & 102.9 The Whale), will be held on Saturday, July 21st 2018 at participating auto dealers across the state.

Help give back to the thousands from Connecticut, stationed here at home and around the globe, who serve in the military to protect us!

Stop by your local dealer and donate to benefit the Connecticut National Guard Foundation and the USO Connecticut‘s military programs and services.

Dealers will be also be serving up free food and beverages, and offer special savings on vehicles and services all day long to support these organizations! (Click to visit participating dealers’ websites below for individual dealership event details and specials).

Your small donation goes a long way!

In 2017, the first statewide CARA Cookout for the Troops raised over $35,000 for our local military organizations, which was used for:

USO Connecticut: Homecoming support for over 1,500 deployed submariners returning to Groton last year, which included food, refreshments and entertainment for the waiting family members.



USO Connecticut: “What to Expect” baby shower for 80 military and spouse moms-to-be at the Groton Submarine Base this spring.



Connecticut National Guard Foundation: Helping to fund the Connecticut National Guard Foundation’s scholarship program that awarded 11K to soldiers, airmen and families pursuing higher education.



Connecticut National Guard Foundation: Provided social events for families during the holidays while their loved one was overseas, including Connecticut National Guard Foundation’s Operation E.L.F (Embracing Lonely Families) Christmas Party that provides the children of those service members the chance to meet Santa and receive a holiday gift (See photos from the 2017 party below).

Out of state on July 21st, but would still like to support?

* A 501(c)(3) Foundation run by CARA awarding grants to nonprofit organizations which are based in Connecticut and which serve community needs primarily in the areas of education, culture, the arts, the needy and the homeless through sponsorship of special programs and projects which enhance the quality of life in our state.

Locate your town and participating 2018 dealership below:

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff.

About the Connecticut National Guard Foundation:

The Connecticut National Guard Foundation Inc. was established in April of 2003 to provide temporary family assistance and support for members of the Organized Military and the National Guard of Connecticut consistent with its exclusive charitable and educational purposes. Our general operation funds are primarily raised through charitable contributions. Our primary fundraising campaign is conducted during the months of July thru October. In additions to the primary fundraising campaign, the Connecticut National Guard Foundation Inc. (CTNGFI) is affiliated with Local Independent Charities of America and participates in workplace giving campaigns thought them. Most notability the Combined Federal Campaign and the Connecticut Employees Campaign for charitable giving. As of July of 2018 the CTNGFI has provided over $1.6 million dollars of finical aide to its constituents since its inception. Of that, approximately $810k was in the form of individual assistance. We have also awarded over $243k in post-secondary educational scholarships. Along with individual assistance and post-secondary scholarships, the CTNGFI supports two major holiday events for the family members of Service Members in the deployment cycle. Our largest being Operation E.L.F (Embracing Lonely Families) Christmas party that provides the children of those service members the chance to meet Santa and receive a holiday gift, all while sharing the holiday with other families in the same situation. Assistance from donations from individuals like you comes in many forms. Providing emergency relief with food and clothing, or housing, and even medical expenses are just a few of the reasons the CTNGFI delivers assistance. A donation as small as ten dollars can provide a Christmas gift to a child whose parents may not have the ability to do so. We, the Connecticut National Guard Foundation Inc. and our constituents, are grateful for your donations and we thank you for your support.