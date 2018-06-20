How to prevent tick bites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON — Doctors say tick bites are on the rise this year.

Jason Kurtzman, doctor at Go Health Urgent Care in Avon, said a good way to prevent tick bites is to wear pants and long sleeves.

“Tick bites can happen anywhere especially in this area where it's pretty prevalent. Tick bites happen in short grass, they tend to happen in the wooded areas around yards where they are thicker under brush and wooded areas, but they can travel if you walk your dog they can travel and bring it into the house,” said Kurtzman.

Kurtzman said if you think a tick has been attached to you for about 36 hours, let your doctor know because you may need antibiotics as the bite could lead to Lyme disease.