June 2018 Above & Beyond Award: Heather Lee

Heather Lee

Hunter’s Ambulance (5 years)

Cromwell Fire Department (7 years)

Emergency Resource Management (EMS contract company – 7 years)

Nominated by Jamie Cowie :

“Heather started as an EMT with Hunter’s Ambulance in 2005. Since that time Heather has worked all over the State of Connecticut in the towns of Bethel, Stony Hill, Granby, Haddam, and Cromwell where she is a volunteer. She has also worked in New Hampshire at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway for NASCAR races since 2011. She has worked at Bristol EMS for the last year and half as a paramedic. Heather has also served as training officer and client site coordinator for Emergency Resources Management which is a contract EMS company that provides EMS coverage to the above mentioned towns in the state. Additionally, Heather also teaches for Survival Group in North Haven as an AHA instructor. Heather is well respected by her peers throughout the state and New England region as at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the EMS crew is a collaboration of EMS personnel from around the area. Heather is respected for her calmness in the midst of chaos, her willingness to teach and train others, and the patients she has transported speak highly of her care and compassion for them while in her care. She comes into work every day with a positive attitude that is contagious and makes the crews she works with better as a result. All of these qualities and her dedication make her worthy of recognition.”

