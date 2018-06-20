× Malloy: 2 children separated from parents due to federal immigration policy are coming to Connecticut

HARTFORD — Two children separated from parents due to federal immigration policy are coming to Connecticut.

Gov. Dan Malloy spoke about it at the bill signing. He had no specifics about the placements, except to say the relocation was being handled by the U.S Department of Health and Human Services. HHS is working with a contractor who is placing the children.

First Lady Cathy Malloy also spoke out Wednesday. She said, ” I am angry; I am sickened, and I can no longer remain silent. The scene at the southern border is eerily similar to some of the darkest days in our nation’s history – including the internment of Japanese Americans and government-sanctioned segregation against people of color. We are better than this, as Connecticut has shown. We welcomed refugees when other states turned them away. We passed the TRUST Act to bring our undocumented neighbors out of the shadows and made our communities safer. And we made higher education accessible and available to Dreamers. Those policies not only make Connecticut a better, more welcoming state, they make our communities safer, and they should be a model for the nation.”

Trump administration officials say they have no clear plan yet on how to reunite the thousands of children separated from their families at the border since the implementation of a zero-tolerance policy in which anyone caught entering the U.S. illegally is criminally prosecuted.

“This policy is relatively new,” said Steven Wagner, an acting assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services “We’re still working through the experience of reunifying kids with their parents after adjudication.”

Federal officials say there are some methods parents can use to try to find their children: hotlines to call and an email address for those seeking information. But advocates say it’s not that simple.