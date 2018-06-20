Man, convicted of murdering his wife, arrested in the 1995 murder of daughter in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — Police arrested a man man imprisoned for the death of his wife in connection with the murder of his daughter in 1995.

New Britain police charged Robert Honsch, 74, with the murder of his 18 year old daughter Elizabeth Honsch in 1995. Honsch was was in prison in Massachusetts after a 2017 conviction in the death of his wife, Marcia Honsch.

Elizabeth Honsch’s body was located behind 589 Hartford Road on September 28,, 1995. The body of Maria Honsch was found in the Massachusetts Tolland State Forest on October 6, 1995.

Robert Honsch was arraigned on Wednesday and held on $1,000,000 bond for the Connecticut murder charge. The warrant in this case is sealed.