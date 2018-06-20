× Man with gun tattoo on forehead arrested for illegally possessing a gun

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Police arrested a South Carolina man with a handgun tattooed on his face for unlawful carrying of a firearm, among other charges, according to the Greenville Police Department.

Michael Vines – who has a large image of a handgun inked over his left eye, the clip extending down between his eyebrows – tried to discard a loaded Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver after he was involved in a car wreck, according to police.

Vines allegedly tossed the weapon into the grass near Green Ave. and Guess St. in Greenville, but firefighters at the scene noticed what was happening and alerted police.

Vines face charges of driving under a suspended license, driving too fast for conditions and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

Police posted Vines’ photo on Facebook and couldn’t resist getting in one small quip: “The real weapon was placed in property and evidence.”