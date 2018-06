× Police: Four teens, one adult arrested after vandalising Wilcox Tech

MERIDEN — State Police say they’ve arrested several people in connection with vandalism just before graduation.

Police say four teens, and one adult identified as Anthony Fuentes, 18, was arrested and issued a misdemeanor after they trashed the graduation stage with eggs, and paintballs.

The total damage and cleanup close $2,500.

All were charged with trespassing, and criminal mischief.