× Route 70 in Cheshire closed due to motorcycle vs. truck accident

CHESHIRE — Police said Route 70 (South Meriden Road) at the intersection between Country Club Road and Reservoir Road is closed due to a motorcycle vs. truck accident.

Cheshire police said this section of the road is impassable from all directions. Drivers are asked to avoid this area.

The operator of the motorcycle has been transported to an area hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.

No other details have been released.

FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.