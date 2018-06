× Route 9 north shutdown following multi-vehicle crash

CROMWELL — Officials say Route 9 northbound is closed between exits 18 and 19 after a crash involving two cars and a tractor-trailer.

CTDOT is reporting congestion between exits 16 and 19.

Life threatening injuries are reported by State Police.

#CTtraffic: Rte 9 sb x18 Cromwell closed for TT crash. Extrication needed. Life-threatening injury reported. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 20, 2018

The back up is affecting northbound traffic to the Travelers Championship. I-91 or Route 99 is a recommended alternative route.

#BREAKING VIDEO: serious crash shuts down part of route 9 in #Cromwell . Can see a tractor trailer unit w/heavy damage into trees @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/bSwfW483o9 https://t.co/A9GtNEA66y — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) June 20, 2018