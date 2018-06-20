× Suspect in Hartford officer stabbing faces new charge

HARTFORD — A woman accused of critically injuring a police officer in a stabbing is facing a new charge in an incident that happened days before the alleged attack.

The Hartford Courant reports 39-year-old Chevoughn Augustin was arraigned Tuesday in Hartford on a breach of peace charge. Augustin was charged last month with multiple offenses including attempted murder in the May 17 stabbing of Hartford Police Officer Jill Kidik.

Police say Augustin caused a disturbance on May 14 when her apartment building’s assistant manager wouldn’t let her make a purchase at the building convenience store because she wasn’t in good standing. Authorities say the manager told Augustin she was being evicted for failing to pay rent.

Days later police say Augustin stabbed Kidik.

Augustin remains jailed, and her attorney could not be immediately identified. Her bail is set at $2 million.