Texas billboard tells liberals to keep driving until they leave the state

VEGA, TX — A billboard in Texas made waves on social media Tuesday after its message was posted online, Fox News reports.
“Liberals,” the billboard reads. “Please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS.”
A photo of the sign was posted to Facebook by Kyle Mccallie, of Fritch. He wrote the billboard was six miles east of Vega, a city roughly 35 miles west of Amarillo, on the eastbound side of the highway.
Mccallie’s post, which was uploaded earlier Tuesday, had more than 8,000 shares as of Tuesday night.
35.242832 -102.428261