Thursday marks the first day of summer with temps in the 80s

There is a chance for a lingering shower EARLY Thursday morning (especially in southern CT). This will be followed by clearing for the FIRST DAY OF SUMMER (we made it!).

Friday looks pretty nice as well with sunshine mixing with afternoon clouds and highs near 80 degrees.

Saturday looks cloudy and wetter with a few rounds of showers and highs near 70 degrees. There is a chance the wet weather could impact play at the Travelers, so we certainly will be keeping a close eye on that!

Sunday looks brighter and warmer with partly cloudy skies and only an isolated late-day shower.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with overnight rain possible, especially in southern CT. Lows around 60.

THURSDAY: Chance for an early morning shower, then clearing skies. The official start of summer. High: Low 80s

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, with a few more late day clouds rolling in. High: Upper 70s-low 80s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cooler with a few rounds of showers. High: Near 70.

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds, warmer. Chance isolated shower late. High: Low 80s.

MONDAY: Chance shower, breezy. High: 70s.

