Tractor-trailer driver identified in fatal crash on Route 9 in Cromwell
CROMWELL — Officials said Route 9 in Cromwell has reopened following a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning.
State police said Anthony Guilmette, 61, of Enfield sustained fatal injuries from the crash. State police said Guilmette was driving a tractor- trailer on Route 9 southbound near exit 19, when he drove to the left lane through the center median and drove into the northbound lane striking another vehicle.
State police said the vehicle stuck a guardrail along the right side of the shoulder and came to a final rest next to a tree. The driver of the car was taken to Hartford Hospital for minor injuries.
There was heavy back up northbound heading towards the Travelers Championship. I-91 or Route 99 was a recommended alternative route.