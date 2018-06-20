× Two teens arrested after stealing car, leading police on chase

MANCHESTER — A 17-year-old, and 19-year-old, have been arrested after leading police on a chase from Manchester to Hartford in a stolen car.

Police say the car was stolen on Center Street in Manchester, and they saw it early this morning.

Officers chased the car onto I-84 and into Hartford. The two teen males bailed out of the car on Gillett Street and ran off on foot.

Both were eventually arrested thanks to the help of Hartford Police and State Police.

Manchester Police say they have seen an uptick in stolen cars and burglaries in town.

Police believe the teens arrested are connected to a number of other stolen car investigations in town.