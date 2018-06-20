× Woman in New Fairfield boating incident dies from injuries

NEW FAIRFIELD — The woman rescued from Candlewood Lake has died from her injuries.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Wanda Tirado, 38, of Waterbury, died Wednesday around 11 a.m. at Danbury Hospital

DEEP said Tirado was a swimmer from the involved vessel. The accident is currently under investigation by the State EnCon Police’s Boating Accident Investigation Unit.

Tirado taught at St. Mary School in Waterbury. They shared their thoughts on the school’s Facebook page.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write to you this afternoon. Ms. Tirado has passed on to eternal life as a result of her injuries from yesterday’s boating accident. Everyone who knew Ms. Tirado knows how much she loved her students and knows that she would have done anything for them. We ask that you keep her daughters, Amanda and Daniella, in your thoughts and prayers.”

DEEP said one person was arrested Tuesday in connection to the incident.

DEEP said around 2:15 p.m., officials were dispatched to Candlewood Lake to assist in searching for a missing person in the water.

“Upon arrival, one female victim was rescued from the water by a Good Samaritan vessel,” DEEP said in a release. “The female victim was transported to Danbury Hospital for serious physical injuries.”

DEEP said during an investigation, State EnCon Police identified an evading vessel that left the scene.

The operator Gary Morrone, 65, of Oakville, was arrested and charged with reckless operation of vessel in the first degree, failure to help collision victim, and failure to immediately notify law enforcement of injury.

Morrone was released on a $10,000 dollar bond and is scheduled to appear in Danbury court July 3.

No other details were released.