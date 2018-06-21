Classroom furniture, onions are the most recent road hazards

HARTFORD — Some things just come together sometimes, and two recent incident illustrate the dangers of driving, today in the form of furniture and onions.

Massachusetts state trooper Joel Daoust came across an interesting sight on I-91 in Springfield Wednesday, according to the Mass. State Police Facebook page.

The bed of a pickup truck was filled above the roof of the cab with chairs, desks, and other assorted classroom furniture.

The driver was cited for violating Mass General Law, chapter 85 section 36, “Unsecured/Uncovered Load.” Here’s Connecticut’s version.

A video has also surfaced of an incident in California Thursday morning in which a load of onions fell from the back of a truck – in a truly fascinating way.

Let these serve as your daily reminder to exercise caution when driving!