× Connecticut State Police: K9 Tazz receives a protective vest

MIDDLETOWN — Connecticut State Police received a stab and bullet proof vest for their four -legged co-worker, K9 Tazz.

A non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. made a charitable donation to give the four and a half year old German Shepherd a vest Tuesday . K9 Tazz’s vest was part of a sponsored fundraiser hosted by Dtails Dog Day School & Training Center of Old Saybrook. The vest is embroidered with “Gifted by the Friends of DTails.”

K9 Tazz is partnered with Trooper First Class Matthew Weber at Troop F in Westbrook for three years.

“[K9 Tazz is] trained in all aspects of patrol including tracking, evidence recovery, handler protection, criminal apprehension and obedience.” said Connecticut State Police in a Facebook post.

Each vests has an average weight of four to five pounds and a value of $1,744 to $2,283 with a five-year warranty.

To learn more, click here.