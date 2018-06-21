CSCU votes to revise plan to consolidate the state’s community colleges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities Board of Regents voted unanimously on Thursday to endorse a revise plan to consolidate the state’s community colleges.

The “Students First” plan calls for all 12 community colleges in the state to be under one accreditation by 2023. This allows for an extension on the transition versus the first plan turned down by a national accreditation NEASC in April.

The plan means having things like one application, one tuition bill, curriculum, one website, and a consolidated leadership. CSCU president Mark Ojakian’s initial plan received criticism from both faculty and students.

He said the extended timeline with this revised plan will mean a better transition.

“We are slowing down our academic review and doing it in three phases which will be done at the end of 21 and we will be in a good position at that time to move forward and seek accreditation for one institution,” Mark Ojakian said.

All 12 campus will remain open. The revised plan is expected to save $17 million once it implemented.