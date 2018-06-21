Daytrippers: Aboard an antique yacht, it’s a ride back in time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT – In Newport, the “City by the Sea”, history runs deep especially by Bowen’s Wharf where the Temma is docked.

The 42-foot long antique yacht is now taking charter guests out on the Narragansett Bay. “She was built in 1928 and we put a lot of love into it so I think she’s really beautiful,” said Alana Markowitz, who owns the Temma with husband Greg James. “I wouldn’t say she’s an open ocean cruiser but for the bay she’s perfect,” James said.

The Temma cruises the bay almost every day during the Summer, taking to the waters to see sights like the Newport Mansions, The Pell Bridge, Fort Adams, Castle Hill, and the famed “House on a Rock” known as Clingstone. “That’s what makes the job,” said James, who, with Alana, serves as crewman, captain, and tour guide. James added, “meeting new people and seeing new things -- that’s the best.”

