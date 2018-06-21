Fast times at Mohegan Sun, famed auto auction returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNCASVILLE -- No shortage of horsepower at Mohegan Sun in the new expo center, on the lots, and on the blocks.

For the third year in a row, the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction returned.

“It’s a very exciting atmosphere,” said Barrett-Jackson CEO Craig Jackson, as thousands of car enthusiasts passed by him and the exotic cars on display on the expo center floor of Mohegan Sun.

“We sell almost all of our cars at no reserve,” Jackson added, “the last bidder get the car.” Jackson noted that 688 cars will hit the auction block during the show.

Standing by his gleaming display of two Lamborghinis, Bryce Atkas who owns ACI Dynamics in Seymour, which specializes in customization of cars, said of the auto show, “this is the place to be, from old cars to the new-fangled or anything in between.”

Mohegan Sun’s director of special events, Jessica Sylvia added that the Barrett-Jackson event offers something for the whole family.

“Walk through our new expo center and you’ll see everything that is here for everybody,” she said.

For more information on the Barrett-Jackson show at Mohegan Sun click here.