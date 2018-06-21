FOX61’s Proud to Serve: Wethersfield Fire Department water rescue unit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WETHERSFIELD – The Wethersfield Fire Department has dedicated a team to water rescues up and down the Connecticut River.

Based out of the Wethersfield Cove, their 26 foot Boston Whaler is ready for the call. The department is currently gearing up for the many boaters expected to hit the water for the Hartford fireworks on July 4th.

The team is comprised 100% of volunteers and it’s the ability to give back to their own community that perpetuates that continued service.

One of the members, 22 year old Matthew Clark is following in his grandfather’s and father’s footsteps in town. He grew up watching his dad have to leave the dinner table during holidays and birthday parties to respond to the calls, and now, Matthew joins his father.

Clark says that seeing the smile on someone’s face when he arrives gives him a satisfying feeling that he has not been able to find in any other job.

The Wethersfield Fire Department is setting themselves apart not only through their water rescue team but through the dedication and commitment of their members.