Northeast Living: Vein Clinics of America

Vein Clinics of America specializes in treating vein disease for both cosmetic reasons and physical pain, and has eight locations across the state. Rachel Lutzker speaks with Dr. Desiree Clarke to learn more about one of the oldest and largest networks of physicians treating vein disease in America.
