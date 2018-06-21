× PD: Body found Yantic River Falls in Norwich

NOWICH — Police said a deceased male was found in the area of Yantic River Falls.

Norwich Police Department said the body was found Thursday.

“Officers subsequently discovered a deceased male, whose name is being withheld at this time, at that location,” police said in a release. “The Norwich Police Department and the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are conducting a complete investigation however, based on the initial investigation no indication of foul play is apparent.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Norwich Police Department Detective Division 860-886-5561 extension 3199.