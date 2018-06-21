× People cough up $38 for ‘unfiltered Hot Dog Water’ at festival

VANCOUVER, Canada — This year visitors to Vancouver’s annual Car Free Day festival were treated to an unusual new product among the other food and drink stalls: Unfiltered Hot Dog Water.

Fox News reports that the sign at the Hot Dog Water booth claims the drink, which comes in a sleek glass bottle filled with water and a single hot dog, is “keto compatible” and will help the drinker “lose weight, increase brain function, look younger, [and] increase vitality.”

“We’ve created a recipe, having a lot of people put a lot of effort into research and a lot of people with backgrounds in science really creating the best version of Hot Dog Water that we could,” self-styled Hot Dog Water CEO Douglas Bevans told Global News.

The sign also explains that the drink is rich in sodium and triggers anti-inflammatory processes.

“There’s a fair bit of it that is too science-y for me,” Bevan told the Global News. “So the protein of the Hot Dog Water helps your body uptake the water content, and the sodium and all the things you’d need post-workout.”

The Hot Dog Water, which comes unfiltered, was listed for an “event price” of $37.99.

The booth also sold Hot Dog Water lip balm, breath spray and body fragrance, Global News reported.

