Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli Prime Minister, charged with fraud

Posted 8:04 AM, June 21, 2018, by

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 5: (AFP OUT) Wife of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sara Netanyahu looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet in the Oval Office of the White House March 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. The prime minister is on an official visit to the US until the end of the week. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

TEL AVIV, Israel  — The wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was charged with fraud and breach of trust Thursday over the alleged misuse of state funds at the couple’s official residence.

In a case known as the “Meals-Ordering Affair,” prosecutors say Sara Netanyahu used state money to fraudulently pay for $100,000 worth of meals at the prime minister’s residence between 2010 and 2013, according to an indictment filed at the Jerusalem magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Sara Netanyahu also illegally paid approximately $10,000 for private chefs, prosecutors said.

She has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in the past.

CNN has reached out to the Netanyahu family for comment.

