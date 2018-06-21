× Wayback Burger gives away free milkshakes on first day of summer

WEST HARTFORD — It’s the first day of summer, so let’s celebrate! Wayback Burger restaurants will be giving away free milkshakes today (June 21st) starting at 10:30 a.m.!

It’s not just the milkshakes that has people at Wayback celebrating. Connecticut-based Wayback Burgers restaurants will also be celebrating a brand-new partnership with local Boys and Girls Clubs the same day. 12 Boys and Girls Clubs programs will be on-site at Wayback restaurants throughout Connecticut – including Bristol, Cheshire, Derby, West Hartford, Meriden, Orange, Norwalk, Hamden, Waterbury, East Windsor, and Stratford – to educate customers on their community-focused mission, recruit new members, and collect donations.

You can get your free, 12 oz. milkshake starting at 10:30 a.m. at all local Wayback Burgers restaurants.