× 1 dead following motorcycle crash in Farmington

FARMINGTON — Police said a man died following a motorcycle collision Friday evening.

Farmington police said the collision occured at 5:48 p.m., on New Britain Avenue in the area of number 557. Police said the male operator was transported from the scene by EMS and died at the hospital.

“The collision is being investigated by the North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad,” police said in a release.” The identity of the operator is not being released at this time pending notification of the family.”

Police ask anyone who witnessed the accident to call Sgt. Eric Augustyn at 860-675-2446. Case #18-10929.

New Britain Avenue will be closed for several hours between number 557 and 544 as police investigate.

Southbound traffic should use Oakridge, to Chaffee Lane, to West District Road to RT 177 as a detour. Northbound traffic should take westbound Red Oak Hill to Coppermine Road to RT 177 as a detour.

No other details were released.