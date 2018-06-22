2 men arrested for allegedly stealing identity and intercepting packages in South Windsor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WINDSOR — Two men are being accused of charging over $12,000 to an account linked to a victim’s name.

On Tuesday, a FedEx delivery driver was stopped on the street by a man who said he lived there, asking for his packages. The driver gave the man one package and he left. Then the driver encountered the real resident and delivered his second package, a drone he never ordered.

That’s when the victim realized something was wrong. On Wednesday, the same FedEx driver was met by the same person looking for another package on Windy Hill Drive.

This time the driver called police and after a brief pursuit on Oakland Road police were able to catch the two New York suspects, 32-year-old Kevin Thomas and 33-year-old Felix Molina.

Both suspects are charged for identity theft – and for the brief police chase.

Police said it's important to try and protect yourself against identity theft

“You have to look into online banking it’s so easy once someone gives you their date of birth and social security number they’ll create fraudulent accounts and so you really do have to pay attention to this,” said Deputy Chief Scott Custer, of the South Windsor Police Department.

Both men are expected to appear at Manchester Superior Court on June 28.