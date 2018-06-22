Casey Chadwick’s mother speaks out following Trump’s remarks on ‘Angel Families’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- A Gales Ferry mom is disappointed she hasn't been invited to the White House today for an event with Angel Families.

Angel Families are those who have family members killed by illegal immigrants. Wendy Hartling's daughter, Casey Chadwick, was murdered by an illegal alien, Jean Jacques, who was supposed to be deported back to Haiti but their government refused to take him back.

Both senators Christopher Murphy and Richard Blumenthal had the Inspector General of ICE conduct an investigation on why Jacques was not sent back to Haiti nor deported.

President Trump held an event for these families on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Hartling said that she is going to watch the event from her home.