Caught on camera: Man steals American Flag from CT mayor’s property

NEW BRITAIN -- New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart posted a video on her Facebook page Friday, showing a man walking on her property and stealing an American Flag.

The video shows a man in a white van pull up on a street, walk out and heads towards her property. The man is then seen snatching the flag from her house.

After the man takes the flag, he then walks back to his van. Around 5 p.m. Friday, Stewart provided people with an update on Facebook saying, "