Foodie Friday: The Hungry Rhino in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS — If you like good food, an amazing atmosphere and have a big appetite, the Hungry Rhino in Windsor Locks is the place to be.

The menu, filled with flavor, is ultra creative and always homemade. As owner and cook Janet Giannetti says, “everything is made with love.”

Janet and her husband Bob pour everything they have into this hidden gem named after their 14 year-old son Ryan and it’s paying off.

Customers are eating up all the options including The Glick, which is bacon wrapped stuffed jalapeños. It’s a favorite along with corned beef egg rolls, fried ravioli, fresh burgers and a footlong hot dog smothered with chili, cheese and onions.

Customers we talked to like John and Charlene Oswecki love the quality and options the Rhino offers, but say it’s the atmosphere that keeps them coming back.

“The food is awesome,” smiled Charlene Giannetti. “But it’s the feeling you get here from the owners, the staff and other customers that makes it so inviting.”

The motto of the place…Enter as guests, Leave as friends is written on the wall above the door and it couldn’t be more true.

“We enjoy serving people,” said Bob Giannetti. “For us, the food is why our customers come to the Rhino but it’s the way you treat them is even more important.”

“So, that’s what we try to do everyday.”

And it’s definitely working.