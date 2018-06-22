× Former Red Sox Hanley Ramirez Being ‘eyed’ in connection with federal fentanyl distribution investigation

BOSTON — Former Red Sox Hanley Ramirez could be in some serious trouble.

Ramirez is “being eyed” in connection with an ongoing federal and state investigation, according to NY Daily News.

According to Red Sox’s team spokesman Kevin Gregg, the team was not aware of any criminal investigation involving Ramirez. At this time, it is unknown what the investigation consists of.

In May, Ramirez was designated for assignment by the Red Sox.

Boston made the move to clear a roster spot for All-Star second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who was activated from the disabled list after recovering from knee surgery.

Ramirez has been a free agent since June 1 and has yet to sign with a new club.

No other details on the alleged investigation have been released.

This story is developing and will be updated.

