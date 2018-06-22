Military veteran and service dog experience an up-close look at Travelers Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROMWELL -- Day two of play at the TPC River Highlands brought out the crowds and the excitement, especially for one area servicemen.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Army National Guard service member Jay Caetano and his service canine “Belfair”, were invited out on the course to walk the walk with the pros —inside the ropes.

It’s part of a partnership between Travelers, the group called K-9’s for Warriors and the medical device company Stryker.

“This is the place, great people all around,” said Caetano from Swansea, Massachusetts.

Staff Sgt. Catano and Belfair, a three-year-old mix, were greeted warmly by tour pros Pat Perez, Ted Potter Jr, and David Lingmerth for their round Friday.

“It’s the walk of a lifetime, I’m in awe just being here,” Caetano added.

Andy Bessette, Travelers chief administrative officer said of the partnership to get Caetano on the course, “it’s great for the community, it’s great for charity but when you look at the military and the type of recognition with Jay and Belfair, that’s why we do this.”

